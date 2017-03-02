Generic image.

All winners have 365 days to claim before their tickets expire.

NATIONAL NEWS - Is it you? A person who bought a lottery ticket for R15 has become rich beyond all dreams – but has not yet come forward to claim the winnings.The Lotto Plus jackpot of R26.5 million was won last night‚ 1 March 2017‚ by a punter who made a manual bet of R15 and selected his or her’s own six numbers.This is the 7th jackpot winner from the Free State‚ says operator Ithuba.The winning ticket was purchased at RM Bottle Store in Hennenman‚ Free State.The town‚ east of Welkom‚ has a population of just 3 793 people living in 1 281 households‚ according to Stats SA.A second winner from the Free State has also not yet come forward to claim the PowerBall winning ticket of R9.4 million.The draw for this ticket was 24 February 2017. This winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket bought at the Post Office in Ficksburg‚ according to Ithuba.