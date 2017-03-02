Public invited to buy Reserve Bank shares

South African Reserve Bank Governor (Sarb) Lesetja Kganyago.

He says shareholders have no say on any policy decisions taken by executive management.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Reserve Bank Governor (Sarb) Lesetja Kganyago has announced the availability of nearly 150,000 shares for purchase to the public.Kganyago made the announcement in Pretoria on Thursday morning.The move follows a High Court ruling last year, which directed some Reserve Bank shareholders to sell their shares that were in excess of the statutory limit of 10,000.Kganyago has encouraged South Africans to buy a share of the central bank.“Some 149,200 shares in the Sarb have become available for sale. We’d like to use this opportunity to diversify our shareholder base.”