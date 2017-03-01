Foreign visitors into Cape Town increase by 22%

Cape Town.

Overall figures show arrivals increased by 5.9% compared to previous months in 2016.

NATIONAL NEWS - Foreign visitors into Cape Town increased by 22.8% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2016.This emerged when Cape Town Tourism briefed the Western Cape legislature’s standing committee on tourism on Wednesday morning.Cape Town Air Access and Airports Company South Africa are also celebrating their best year for arrivals with 10 million visitors through Cape Town International Airport in 2016.More than 1.4 million people touched down at Cape Town International Airport between October and December.Most of the visitors, over 1.1 million, were from other parts of the country while nearly 300,000 were from foreign countries.