Sassa withdraws application over admin error

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed it has withdrawn its Constitutional Court application over its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) due to an administrative error.The confirmation comes just a day after Sassa filed the notice asking for help as it had no program in place to pay 17 million people when its contract with CPS comes to an end at the end of this month.Sassa says it failed to include information from a stakeholder when it filed the papers and subsequently withdrew the application on the same day.The agency says it will soon be resubmitting a new application.