SA may lose out on hosting 2022 Commonwealth Games

Fikile Mbalula

South Africa was forced to reconsider whether it could host the event due to doubts over the economic legacy of the Games and sluggish growth. The government estimated that the Games could deliver up to R20 billion in output to the economy.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa's Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday Durban may lose out on hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to cost challenges.In December South Africa's officials said it remained "fully committed" to hosting the games despite falling short of requirements.Durban was the only city with a confirmed bid after Edmonton in Canada withdrew in February citing falling oil prices."I don't want to raise your expectations and say everything looks good, it doesn't because we don't agree on the fundamentals and that is the operational budget," Mbalula told a media briefing.