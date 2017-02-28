No programme in place to deliver Sassa grants on 1 April

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says there's no programme to go live on 1 April with a new system to pay out 17 million grants.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says there's no programme to go live on 1 April with a new system to pay out 17 million grants.Last week the agency again promised that all beneficiaries would receive their social grants in April, but would not say what kind of negotiations it would now have with the company that makes the payments Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).It remains to be seen how Sassa intends paying millions of social grant beneficiaries from 1 April.Sassa officials appeared before Members of Parliament (MPs) to discuss the matter on Tuesday.