Western Cape's average dam levels drop again

The Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Image: twitter.com

The department has also announced that water restrictions could be lifted in municipalities in Gauteng on Monday.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says the average dam level has dropped to 31%.Government has also made renewed appeals to residents to use water sparingly.MEC Anton Bredell says provincial authorities and municipalities are working hard to address the challenge as much as possible.The Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs Department says the average dam level was 40.18% at this time last year.That’s more than 8% higher than the current level.Average dam capacity dropped about 1.6% since last week.The Gourits River catchment is only 26.80% full, the lowest in the province.The City of Cape Town will outline its medium to long term water resource planning on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the Vaal Dam reached full capacity on Monday morning, the highest it’s been in six years. Water restrictions are also expected to be lifted in Gauteng municipalities.The Vaal and Bloemhof dams have been increasing steadily in recent weeks due to heavy rainfall.