ANC condemns xenophobic violence, blames Mashaba

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. Image: twitter.com

Mashaba has denied he's to blame, saying he's deeply concerned about xenophobic attacks.

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the xenophobic violence in Pretoria this morning, calling for peaceful coexistence between those living in our borders.The party has called for law enforcement agents to deal with perpetrators accordingly.It’s also blamed Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, saying he incited the violence in Gauteng with comments made about foreigners in December last year.Dozens of foreign-owned shops and properties have been looted in Pretoria West, Mamelodi and Atteridgeville over the last two weeks.Earlier this month, locals in Rosettenville, in southern Johannesburg, torched 12 houses believed to be drug dens and brothels.Today a group calling itself the ‘Mamelodi Concerned Residents’ is marching to the Home Affairs Department to protest against illegal immigrants in the country.ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has called on law enforcement agents to deal with any perpetrators accordingly in the march today.“We call for calm. We call for tolerance, particularly to leaders who may make reckless and inflammatory statements. This is not the time. We must create coexistence of our brothers and sisters from other neighbouring countries. We call on law enforcement authorities to deal with any criminal acts, regardless of nationality.”