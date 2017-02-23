ANC confirms Molefe now MP

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Image: twitter.com

Molefe goes to Parliament with a cloud hanging over his head as the Public Protector's state capture report linked him to the Gupta family.

The former Transnet chief executive was sworn in as a member of the ANC caucus and will represent the North West.



Acting ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says: "He will be deployed to a relevant committee at an appropriate time after consultation."



Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier believes this puts him a step closer to a position in Treasury, which he says presents a danger to the fiscus.



"At the end of the day, only the Guptas are likely to be delighted if Brian Molefe is appointed to the finance family because they would get what they wanted."

