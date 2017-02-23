Vaal dam levels have passed 81% mark

Vaal Dam. Image: twitter.com

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says: “With the rain still expected over the next few days and months, we hope there’ll be a turn in fortune.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Water and Sanitation Department says Vaal Dam levels have passed the 81% mark, the highest it’s been in two years.Gauteng has received heavy rain this week with the South African Weather Service warning of flooding until at least the end of the week.The department, however, says that drought conditions are still continuing.