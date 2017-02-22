Budget2017: Social grants to be increased

The South African Social Security Agency logo.

Government projects that it will be spending more than R175 billion on social grants by 2020.

NATIONAL NEWS - Pensioners and others reliant on social grants can expect an increase in their grants on 1 April.The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is currently grappling with how to pay out grants to more than 17 million beneficiaries once the current contract with the disbursement agency terminates at the end of March.Treasury expects the number of social grant beneficiaries to reach 18.1 million in the next three years.Pensioners over sixty and the disabled can expect to receive a monthly grant of R1,600 from 1 April.That’s an increase of R90.Pensioners over 75 will receive R1,620.Foster care grants will increase by R30 to R920 per month, while the child support grant will increase by R20 to R380.By the end of this current three-year budget cycle, child support grants will reach an estimated 12.8 million beneficiaries while the old age grant will be paid to 3.6 million beneficiaries.