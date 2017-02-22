Translate to: 

Brace yourself if you drink or smoke

The excise duty rate for beer‚ wine and spirits will increase by between 6.1% and 9% while the rate for tobacco products will rise between 8% and 9.5%.
NATIONAL NEWS - If you enjoy a cigarette with your rum and coke‚ your wallet will face a triple threat this year.

Finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget increases the so-called “sin taxes” – excise taxes on tobacco and alcohol – to raise revenue of R5.1 billion and make way for the introduction of a sugar tax on sugar-sweetened beverages later this year.

While the price of traditional African beer and beer powder will remain unaffected‚ South Africans will be paying more for their tipple come April 1.

Beer will cost approximately 11c more per 340 ml can‚ while unfortified wine will increase by 30c per litre. Fortified wine will see an increase of 35c per litre.

Those with a champagne lifestyle will be paying more for it – 93c per litre more.

Spirits will cost R4.43 more per bottle.

South Africans’ penchant for expensive cigars means that a higher than inflationary increase is on the cards for these‚ translating into an additional cost of R6.58 per 23 grams.

A pack of 20 cigarettes will cost R1.06 more while cigarette tobacco prices will rise by R1.19 per 50 grams‚ and pipe tobacco by 40c per 50 grams.
 
16:01 (GMT+2), Wed, 22 February 2017
