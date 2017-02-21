DA probes leak of confidential party files involving De Lille

Patricia de Lille.

Jordaan, who is also policy researcher in De Lille's office, has since resigned.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) is investigating the leak of confidential party documents, which apparently involves Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.The party's Western Cape executive committee referred the matter to federal executive chair James Selfe following a newspaper report that party member Josh Jordaan had disclosed the information.It's alleged De Lille was aware of Jordaan's meeting with the paper.The document in question, which has apparently been falsified, relates to an earlier DA investigation, which found Cape Town chairperson Shaun August and another councillor flouted internal party procurement rules.This after the pair bought election campaign T-shirts without approval.Selfe says the leak of documents is in violation of the party’s policy on the confidentiality of closed meetings.“On that basis, we referred the matter to the Federal Legal Commission and asked them to investigate the matter on our behalf.”