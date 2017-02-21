"SA's economic model has reached its sell-by date"

Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

This follows an announcement that Brian Molefe has been nominated as a Member of Parliament. The announcement led to speculation that President Jacob Zuma could be preparing to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan or Jonas.

NATIONAL NEWS - Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says South Africa’s economic model has reached its sell-by date.Jonas says the Budget Speech is pro-poor but he's argued that more emphasis is needed on projects that promote economic growth.“Our budget remains pro-poor. I would strongly argue that we increase our investment in projects that promote economic growth and inequality interventions.”Jonas will not comment about whether his job is under threat, saying that Treasury is as strong as it has been in the past.