DA calls for review of government expenditure

Pravin Gordhan.

It's predicting a downward revision of economic growth to 1.1% and believes personal income tax will be raised by 1%.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is predicting an increase in personal taxes when Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan tables his budget on Wednesday.Revealing budget forecasts at Parliament, the official opposition said South Africans are going to feel the pinch this year as Treasury looks to plug a R28 million fiscal hole.The party is calling for a comprehensive review of government expenditure and spending priorities.The DA is painting a bleak picture for taxpayers as Treasury looks for ways to counter slow economic growth and repay it's more than R2.2 trillion debt.