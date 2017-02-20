Almost 1 million tourists over festive season

The cableway station on top of Table Mountain.

Overall, 4.5 million travellers passed through South Africa’s ports of entry in December.

NATIONAL NEWS - The latest figures from Statistics South Africa show that the country welcomed nearly one million foreign visitors over the festive season.Stats SA released the latest tourism numbers earlier on Monday.Most of the 965,000 tourists picked South Africa as their holiday destination which is up by 8.1% compared to the same period in 2015.The data also shows an increase in overseas tourists, with visitors from France showing the biggest hike of 30% year-on-year.There were also more tourists from Southern African countries.