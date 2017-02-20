Register
We do apologise
Due to unforeseen technical problems, our classified advertisements could not be published online and in the newspaper in their entirety this week.
Ons vra om verskoning
Weens onvoorsiene tegniese probleme verskyn slegs 'n gedeelte van ons geklassifiseerde advertensies aanlyn en in hierdie week se koerant.
Parliament mum on possible relocation of National Assembly
Jacob Zuma.
NATIONAL NEWS - Parliament is remaining mum on details of an investigation into the socio-economic impact of relocating the National Assembly.
It says a service provider has been appointed to determine the feasibility of such a move and that feedback can be expected soon.
Last year, President Jacob Zuma requested a debate on whether Pretoria should be both the administrative and legislative capital of South Africa.
Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo however did not want to reveal which city is being considered to house Parliament.
Read more on Eyewitness News.
12:21 (GMT+2), Mon, 20 February 2017
