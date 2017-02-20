Parliament mum on possible relocation of National Assembly

Jacob Zuma.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo however did not want to reveal which city is being considered to house Parliament.

NATIONAL NEWS - Parliament is remaining mum on details of an investigation into the socio-economic impact of relocating the National Assembly.It says a service provider has been appointed to determine the feasibility of such a move and that feedback can be expected soon.Last year, President Jacob Zuma requested a debate on whether Pretoria should be both the administrative and legislative capital of South Africa.