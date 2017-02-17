Panayiotou trial: Charges against middle man’s girlfriend provisionally withdrawn

Jayde Panayioutou

The murder trial proceeds in the Port Elizabeth High Court on April 19.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Director of Public Prosecutions has provisionally withdrawn charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against the girlfriend of the man who allegedly helped arrange Jayde Panayiotou’s murder pending the outcome of that trial.Babalwa Breakfast changed her statement to police to deny knowing about a hit on Panayiotou, allegedly at the behest of her husband, Christopher.The suspected middleman, Luthando Siyoni, was at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday to support Breakfast as she made a brief appearance.