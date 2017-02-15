Cyclone Dineo expected to hit parts of SA

The South African Weather Service says it expects tropical cyclone Dineo to move into parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Thursday evening.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Weather Service says it expects tropical cyclone Dineo to move into parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Thursday evening.Forecasters warn the impact of the storm will be felt on Friday with heavy rainfall, flooding and strong winds.Residents living near the Kruger National Park and low-lying surrounding areas have been advised to be vigilant.Forecaster Dipuo Tawana says they’re working with disaster management to keep watch over areas which will be heavily affected.