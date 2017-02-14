Farmer wants Eskom to pay for electrocuted cattle

A small scale farmer in Keiskammahoek is counting losses after a six of his cattle were electrocuted by Eskom cables yesterday.

“I’m not interested in the meat‚ I’m very devastated that my cows were killed‚” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS - A small–scale farmer in Keiskammahoek is counting his losses after six cattle‚ including a prized ox‚ were electrocuted on Monday.The area was hit by a storm and the strong winds downed power lines which later killed the cattle.Peter’s Farm owner Erol Tonono said the value of the stock is R70 000‚ with the ox worth R14 000 alone. Tonono said he would like power utility Eskom to compensate him for the loss.