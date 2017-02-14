Malema: Sona debate not worth EFF's time

Julius Malema.

The party's members were violently ejected from Parliament last week after rising several times on point of orders, delaying the start of Zuma's address.

Malema has described President Zuma's speech as illegitimate and redundant. He says the party's MPs won't take part in the debate.



"We are not going to be debating Zuma's speech because it's not worth our time."

