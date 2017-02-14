Victims of crime survey reveals decline in home robberies

Generic image.

Statistician-General of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla released the survey, which provides information on crime trends and households perceptions about safety and law enforcement, in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Lehohla says theft of personal property also saw a steady decline, from 2.5% in 2011 to 2% in 2015/16.



However, South Africans still feel that violent and property crime is increasing and many don’t feel safe to walk alone in parks or allow their children to play freely in their neighbourhood.

NATIONAL NEWS - During the last five years South African households experienced a sharp decline in home robberies and housebreakings, from 931, 000 (6.8%) in 2010 to 807,000 (5.7%) in 2015/16, according to the Victims of Crime Survey (VOCS).