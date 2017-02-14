Generic image.

In Gauteng‚ a quarter of residents (25%) said it took less than 30 minutes for the police to respond to an emergency call. Thirty percent said police came within an hour‚ and 21% said police responded within two hours.

NATIONAL NEWS - The best and worst places to be a victim of crime requiring police assistance has been determined by Statistics South Africa. Here’s the answer in just 3 sentences:“Western Cape has the fastest response time of the police to emergency calls. It is the only province where a significant percentage of households reported that it takes less than 30 minutes for the police to respond to an emergency call.“In the Northern Cape‚ Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga households generally indicated that it takes more than two hours for police to respond to an emergency call.“North West has the worst police response time to emergency calls where more than 50% of the households reported that it takes more than two hours or never arrive.”This information is contained within the Victims of Crime Survey for 2015/16. Stats SA assessed the percentage distribution of households’ perceptions of the average length of time it takes the police to respond to an emergency call by province.