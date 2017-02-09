Translate to: 

Human rights watchdog receives two complaints about racist Joost meme

Human rights watchdog receives two complaints about racist Joost meme
Riaan Lucas’s Facebook profile has disappeared since this offensive post went viral
NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is assessing two complaints about the racist meme posted on social media shortly after the death of rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen.

A Facebook user named Riaan Lucas posted the meme‚ stirring up a hornet’s nest online.

“We have received complaints. We are in the assessment phase at the moment. We haven’t made a decision on whether an investigation is actually going to happen but we have received complaints and we’re assessing them‚” SAHRC spokeswoman Gail Smith said.

The human rights watchdog declined to say who had lodged the two complaints.

Trade union Solidarity‚ however‚ confirmed on their website earlier this week that they had lodged a complaint.
 
