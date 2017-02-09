SONA2017: Citizens want Zuma to tackle housing & unemployment

Jacob Zuma.

Scenario planner Clem Sunter says, “We’ve really got to have proper schools and hospitals so that we’re seeing genuine delivery because the money is there. We’ve got to get the quality, and this does demand a proper conversation. I’d love the president to say we really are going to improve the quality of services in this country.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Job creation, the country’s high unemployment rate, education and housing are just some of the issues South Africans hope President Jacob Zuma will tackle on Thursday evening.Zuma will deliver his 10th State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament amid heightened security on Thursday evening.It will be his last address as African National Congress (ANC) leader, although his term as president only expires in 2019.