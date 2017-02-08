"Time for Zuma to go"

Jacob Zuma.

He has weighed in on the deployment of over 400 SA National Defence Force members to Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

NATIONAL NEWS - The National Education and Health Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) says it remains resolute that President Jacob Zuma should step down.As Zuma prepares to address the nation on Thursday, the union says it is about time that he lets someone else lead.Nehawu is set to hold a march in Pretoria on Friday.Nehawu general secretary Bereng Soke says President Zuma has done enough for the country and it is time that he allows another leader the chance to improve the country.“We think he must hand over the reins to somebody else.”However, Soke says the union still respects Zuma and his position.