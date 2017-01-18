14-year-old enrols at university

Hjalmar Rall.

“He is adapting quite well I would say; he is part of a group of four students who have the same interests and hobbies, and they are just having a swell time on campus,” said Heinrich.

NATIONAL NEWS - A 14-year-old boy has made history by becoming the youngest student to enrol at the University of Pretoria.“I took Hjalmar out of school in grade 5 because he didn’t like school at all, he was unhappy all the time and it just made sense to have him home schooled,” said Hjalmar’s father Heinrich.Hjalmar was home schooled from grade 6, following the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education Curriculum.The curriculum is a two-year programme with exams set, marked and certificated from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.As a result of the curriculum’s fast pace, Hjalmar finished grade 6, 7 and 8 in approximately three months.While completing matric he obtained As for Afrikaans and physics, Bs for maths and chemistry and a C for English.Now, as a new member of an exciting campus life, Hjalmar started classes for BSc in Physics at the end of January.Heinrich said they decided that Hjalmar should attend Tuks because it offered the best options in his field of interest: theoretical physics and astrophysics.