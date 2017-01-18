Translate to: 

March deadline to enrol for schools

WESTERN CAPE NEWS - As the country continues to battle with a school shortage, the Western Cape education department is encouraging parents to apply for enrolment for 2018 timeously.
 
The department this week announced that school admissions opened on February 6 and will close on March 24.
 
Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the reason for the early deadline this year is due to the increasing demand for places in schools in the province.
 
This after the school year in the province kicked off with a massive school shortage as more than 17 000 learners needed placement. This has since been reduced to less than 3 720 in the province this week and 124 on the Garden Route. They did this by firstly placing learners at schools where enrolled learners had not turned up for the academic year, and then used the department’s online registration system to match learners to all available places.
 
The application deadline set this year applies in particular to children who are entering Grade 1 or Grade 8 in 2018, and children who are changing schools.
 
“Parents have to apply before the end of the first term of 2017 for 2018, to enable schools to process applications during the second term. The department has to implement measures during the third term to accommodate all children needing places in 2018,” Shelver said.
 
She added that schools have to inform parents of the outcome of their applications in writing by June 3, and parents would have to confirm acceptance by June 30.
 
“We urge parents to confirm acceptance by this deadline to avoid ‘double parking’, where learners are enrolled at more than one school, or appear on several waiting lists. This will make it easier for schools and the department to place learners who relocate unexpectedly at the end of the year, and late arrivals.”
 
Shelver said the department could not guarantee immediate placement for those who apply late or places at schools of choice for anybody.
 
“It is thus vital that parents apply at several schools, and not just one, as there is no guarantee that their child will be accepted at the one they choose.”
 
Shelver added that the department also launched a campaign on Monday to remind parents to enroll their children before the deadline.
 
“The campaign highlights skills needed for certain careers, and reminds parents that the future of their children depends on their education.”
 
The campaign began with a series of radio advertisements featuring children pretending to hold different jobs. Newspaper advertisements will follow the same theme. The department will also advertise online and via various social media.
 
“The department informed schools of the planned deadlines for 2018 in a circular in September last year.
She further said schools and the department are planning well ahead for 2018. “We urge parents to join us in making sure that the system is ready for their children on the first day of the 2018 school year. I am hopeful that the majority of parents will heed our call to enrol their children early. I urge all parents to take their responsibility of enrolling their child in a school very seriously.”
 
12:29 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 February 2017
