Man critical after more than 100 bee stings

NATIONAL NEWS - A garden service owner is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of a hospital after being stung more than 100 times by bees.

Bystanders flagged down a passing ambulance as the swarm attacked the man‚ in his 40s‚ at a home in Kuils River‚ Cape Town.

He was busy cutting a bush in a garden when a beehive fell to the ground on Monday.

“Reports indicate that the man was stung more than a hundred times‚” said Netcare911.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told TMG Digital that an ambulance was flagged down as the bees started attacking other people in the street.

“The two medics who got there first ran to the patient and took him to safety. He was already badly stung by bees. We had to stabilise him‚ secure his airways in case he got more swollen so that there was enough air in the body” she said.

Netcare911 advanced life support paramedics Ronnie Havenga and Charlton Grewe helped get the badly stung victim to safety.
 
17:01 (GMT+2), Tue, 07 February 2017
