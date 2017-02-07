Eskom denies reports it meddled with power outage findings

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Eskom says there’s only one report into the state of the utility in 2008 and that the parastatal is not hiding anything.

Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane says 13 of the 18 recommendations made by Dentons have already been implemented.

Media reports have suggested that there is more than one report and that it’s been sanitised, but the utility denies this.The inquiry, commissioned by law firm Dentons, was established to investigate the cause of a complete blackout suffered in 2008 when Eskom could no longer supply electricity, causing the country to lose billions of rands.