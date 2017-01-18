Dinosaur tooth found in Knysna

Ben Ingel with the dinosaur tooth he found. Photo: Elaine King.

Paleontologists in South Africa are eager to further analyse the tooth, while experts from as far as Belgium are coming to South Africa to research Ben's find.

An artist's illustration of what the Allosaurus looked like.

ARTICLE: ELAINE KING, KNYSNA-PLETT HERALD EDITOR

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

NATIONAL NEWS - Ben Ingel (13), a learner at Oakhill School in Knysna, has made history by finding a tooth belonging to a dinosaur which experts estimate to be about 120-million years old.Until Ben's find was verified this weekend, February 4, by an expert at The Albany Museum in Grahamstown, he had been holding onto the tooth for two years waiting for the moment it would be officially identified as a dinosaur tooth.People told Ben the tooth was plastic and never believed it was possible that his find in a clay stone on the beach, near the Knysna Featherbed, was to make history.