NATIONAL NEWS - South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen died in Johannesburg at the age of 45 today.

TMG Sport has compiled this timeline of the former Springbok captain’s life:- Born‚ February‚ 20‚ 1971.- 1977 – starts primary school at Laerskool Derdepoort.- July 12‚ 1980 – attends first Springbok Test at Loftus when Boks lost 13-17 British & Irish Lions.- 1983‚ starts High School at FH Odendaal‚ excels at athletics and rugby.- 1987‚ influential in guiding FH Odendaal to its first Administrators Cup final. They lose 18-14 to Hugenote from Springs. Hugenote contain future Springboks Japie Mulder and Chris Rossouw. With Van der Westhuizen there are three future 1995 World Cup winners in the match.- 1989-92‚ plays for Tukkies.– March 1992‚ makes provincial debut for Northern Transvaal against Transvaal in a ‘Night Series’ friendly.- April 1992‚ first-class debut for Northern Transvaal against Eastern Transvaal.- May 1992‚ makes Currie Cup debut against Transvaal.- August 1992‚ plays for Junior Springboks against the touring All Blacks.- April 1993‚ represents Bok sevens at the World Cup in Edinburgh.- May 1993‚ makes Super 10 debut for Northern Transvaal -June/July 1993‚ unused substitute for the Springboks in both Tests against the touring French.- July 1993‚ makes Bok debut against Western Australia in Perth‚ scoring four tries.- October 1993‚ makes Test debut against Argentina and scores a try.- June 1995‚ influential as Boks win World Cup on home soil.- November 1995‚ marries first wife‚ Marlene Terblanche.- 1997/98 Boks win 17 Tests in a row‚ Joost plays in 14 of those matches.- 1998‚ wins first Currie Cup with the Blue Bulls.- 1999‚ becomes Bok captain and leads them to the World Cup.- October 2002‚ captain’s Blue Bulls to Currie Cup title.- October 2002‚ marries singer Amor Vittone.- 2003‚ plays in his third World Cup before retiring.-2009‚ video emerges of a man having sex with a woman in film‚ there are claims it’s Joost. He denies these claims.- 2009‚ Joost admits he was the man in the video.- 2011‚ diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND).- 2012‚ divorced from Amor Vittone.- 2015‚ inducted in Rugby Hall of Fame.