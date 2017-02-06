Translate to: 

Timeline: Joost van der Westhuizen’s life

Joost van der Westhuizen.
NATIONAL NEWS - South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen died in Johannesburg at the age of 45 today.
 
TMG Sport has compiled this timeline of the former Springbok captain’s life:

TIMELINE:
- Born‚ February‚ 20‚ 1971.

- 1977 – starts primary school at Laerskool Derdepoort.

- July 12‚ 1980 – attends first Springbok Test at Loftus when Boks lost 13-17 British & Irish Lions.

- 1983‚ starts High School at FH Odendaal‚ excels at athletics and rugby.

- 1987‚ influential in guiding FH Odendaal to its first Administrators Cup final. They lose 18-14 to Hugenote from Springs. Hugenote contain future Springboks Japie Mulder and Chris Rossouw. With Van der Westhuizen there are three future 1995 World Cup winners in the match.

- 1989-92‚ plays for Tukkies.

–  March 1992‚ makes provincial debut for Northern Transvaal against Transvaal in a ‘Night Series’ friendly.

- April 1992‚ first-class debut for Northern Transvaal against Eastern Transvaal.

- May 1992‚ makes Currie Cup debut against Transvaal.

- August 1992‚ plays for Junior Springboks against the touring All Blacks.

- April 1993‚ represents Bok sevens at the World Cup in Edinburgh.

- May 1993‚ makes Super 10 debut for Northern Transvaal -June/July 1993‚ unused substitute for the Springboks in both Tests against the touring French.

- July 1993‚ makes Bok debut against Western Australia in Perth‚ scoring four tries.

- October 1993‚ makes Test debut against Argentina and scores a try.

- June 1995‚ influential as Boks win World Cup on home soil.

- November 1995‚ marries first wife‚ Marlene Terblanche.

- 1997/98 Boks win 17 Tests in a row‚ Joost plays in 14 of those matches.

- 1998‚ wins first Currie Cup with the Blue Bulls.

- 1999‚ becomes Bok captain and leads them to the World Cup.

- October 2002‚ captain’s Blue Bulls to Currie Cup title.

- October 2002‚ marries singer Amor Vittone.

- 2003‚ plays in his third World Cup before retiring.

-2009‚ video emerges of a man having sex with a woman in film‚ there are claims it’s Joost. He denies these claims.

- 2009‚ Joost admits he was the man in the video.

- 2011‚ diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND).

- 2012‚ divorced from Amor Vittone.

- 2015‚ inducted in Rugby Hall of Fame.

- 2017‚ Dies age 45.
 
15:10 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 February 2017
