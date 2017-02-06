Register
Zuma urges SA to pray for Joost
Joost van der Westhuizen was admitted to a Fourways hospital on Saturday and remains in a critical condition in intensive care. Photo: YouTube
NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has joined the country in offering well wishes to Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen.
Van der Westhuizen was admitted to a Fourways hospital on Saturday and remains in a critical condition in intensive care.
The former Springbok player has been battling motor neuron disease since 2011.
The president has called on South Africans to keep Van der Westhuizen in their thoughts as he continues his lengthy battle with motor neuron disease.
Read more on Eyewitness News.
12:29 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 February 2017
