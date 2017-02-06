Zuma urges SA to pray for Joost

Joost van der Westhuizen was admitted to a Fourways hospital on Saturday and remains in a critical condition in intensive care. Photo: YouTube

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has joined the country in offering well wishes to Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen.Van der Westhuizen was admitted to a Fourways hospital on Saturday and remains in a critical condition in intensive care.The former Springbok player has been battling motor neuron disease since 2011.