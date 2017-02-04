Joost van der Westhuizen in hospital

Joost van der Westhuizen.

“We ask that you all please respect the family’s time at the moment. When we have updates we will let you know for now we ask that we all bow our heads in prayer”, the statement said on Facebook.

NATIONAL NEWS - The family and friends of Joost van der Westhuizen have released a statement asking for the public to pray for the former Springbok player after he was rushed to hospital earlier today.The family says Van der Westhuizen was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.