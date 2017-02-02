An outbreak of measles has been confirmed in Stellenbosch.

The Western Cape Department of Health said on Thursday that it had identified five confirmed measles cases at a school in the town.

“These cases received the necessary medical treatment and the patients are recovering‚” said the provincial government in a statement.



“Measles is a notifiable disease and all cases of suspected measles need to be investigated. It is of vital importance that notifiable illnesses are reported immediately to contain the spread of the illness.



“The Department is currently following up the cases and vaccination is offered to all at-risk contacts. Depending on the number of cases‚ the Department may institute mass vaccination at schools and other institutions.”



Health facilities and practitioners in the provinces are on high alert for any further suspected measles cases.



Parents‚ guardians‚ caregivers and schools were requested to take all people with the signs and symptoms of measles to their nearest clinic.



Parents are urged to:

- Check their child`s immunisation status

- Ensure that every child is immunised according to the schedule

- Contact their local clinic if they or their children had been in contact with a person diagnosed with measles

- Consistently apply hygienic practices‚ especially washing of hands