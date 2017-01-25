Familly and friends remember Thandi Klaasen

Thandi Klaasen.
NATIONAL NEWS - The children and grandchildren of late South African jazz legend Thandi Klaasen
have joined friends and political dignitaries at her memorial at the Germiston City Hall.
The singer died at the age of 86 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Klaasen’s children, Roger Phambane and Lorraine Klaasen, have shared special memories of their mother and how she touched the lives of many through her music.
During her speech, Lorraine sang a tribute to her mother
15:49 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
