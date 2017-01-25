Familly and friends remember Thandi Klaasen

Thandi Klaasen.

Klaasen’s children, Roger Phambane and Lorraine Klaasen, have shared special memories of their mother and how she touched the lives of many through her music.

During her speech, Lorraine sang a tribute to her mother

NATIONAL NEWS - The children and grandchildren of late South African jazz legendhave joined friends and political dignitaries at her memorial at the Germiston City Hall.The singer died at the age of 86 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.