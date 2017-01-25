Nurse found guilty of assaulting 84-year-old woman

Generic image.

Hidden camera footage in Sheperd's room at an old home showed how the 42-year-old caregiver manhandled the 84-year-old woman.

NATIONAL NEWS - A former frail care nurse whose assault on an East London elderly woman was caught on video has been convicted.Ncediswa Mkenckcele was found guilty in the East London Regional Court on Tuesday for the 2015 assault of 84-year-old Hope Shepherd at a frail care facility.The National Prosecuting Authority's Tsepo Ndwalaza says: “In East London, the magistrate found her guilty on all charges. We are very satisfied as the NPA that the court has taken this type of decision.”