Zuma: 0% pass rate unacceptable

Jacob Zuma.

While the class of 2016 achieved an improvement from the previous year, some schools recorded no pass rate at all.

President Zuma says it’s unacceptable for a school to achieve a 0% pass rate.



“We cannot stand and allow schools that have zero outcome. It means they do not understand simple logic that education is what makes us strong.”



Zuma has called on the lekgotla to find ways to hold schools that fail to achieve learner outcomes to account.



“I urge this meeting to pay special attention and develop concrete plans to attend to whatever problems that exists in the underperforming districts, provinces and schools."

Read more on Eyewitness News.



NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma says there must be consequences for principals and school management who have recorded a 0% pass rate.Zuma was speaking at the Basic Education Department's lekgotla in Centurion on Tuesday.