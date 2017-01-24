Krejcir: 'I'm still kicking'

Radovan Krejcir

He’s currently behind bars serving a 35-year sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping.

Krejcir appeared in the dock looking pale, drawn and thin with a stun belt around his waist and his feet shackled.



He laughed and chatted with his former mistress and co-accused, Playboy playmate Marissa Christopher.



Krejcir's cases were postponed to April but Christopher's lawyer Zair Omar theatrically argued for his client, who has a two-year-old daughter with Krejcir, to be allowed to talk to him to discuss the child.



The Czech walked down the stairs and joked that he's still kicking.

