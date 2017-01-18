Translate to: 

Hessequa-brande: Noodfonds gestig

Tydens die brand op Klipfontein. Foto: Verskaf.
NASIONALE NUUS - Boere in die Hessequa-streek is erg geraak deur die weghol-veldbrand wat verlede Sondag (15 Janaurie) op Klipfontein, buite Riversdal, ontstaan het.
 
Huise en strukture, infrastruktuur, werkgereedskap, vee, wild en oeste is in vlamme op en sal dit boere jare neem om weer op die been te kom.
 
As deel van die Stilbaai Sakekamer Liefdesweekinisiatief wat gewoonlik in Februarie plaasvind, is besluit om ‘n Brandnoodfonds, wat geaffekteerde boere sal bystaan, daaraan te koppel.
 
Diegene wat geld wil skenk aan brandslagoffers kan donasies inbetaal by Smit Prokureurs Ingelyf Trust, Nedbank rekeningnommer 1119191785, takkode 184705 met verwysing JS2095 Brandnoodfonds.
 
Vir meer inligting skakel Johannie Vermeulen by 083 333 1810.
 
Klik hier vir vorige artikels:
 
'Ons bring jou die nuutste Tuinroete, Klein Karoo, Hessequa nuus'
13:52 (GMT+2), Tue, 24 January 2017
