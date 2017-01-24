Shiraaz Mohamed still alive

Photojournalist, Shiraaz Mohamed. Photo: Facebook.
NATIONAL NEWS - The family of a South African journalist kidnapped in Syria say it’s a miracle that he's still alive.
In a statement released on Monday, Gift of the Givers said it received credible information that Shiraaz Mohamed is still alive.
Mohamed has been missing for two weeks.
His ex-wife Shaaziya Brijlal says she and the rest of the family were relieved when they saw media reports that he was still alive.
“Thank God that our prayers have been heard and answered, it’s like a light at the end of this really horrible long tunnel that we were all stuck in.
11:22 (GMT+2), Tue, 24 January 2017
