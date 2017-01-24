Shiraaz Mohamed still alive

Photojournalist, Shiraaz Mohamed. Photo: Facebook.

“Thank God that our prayers have been heard and answered, it’s like a light at the end of this really horrible long tunnel that we were all stuck in.

NATIONAL NEWS - The family of a South African journalist kidnapped in Syria say it’s a miracle that he's still alive.In a statement released on Monday, Gift of the Givers said it received credible information that Shiraaz Mohamed is still alive.Mohamed has been missing for two weeks.His ex-wife Shaaziya Brijlal says she and the rest of the family were relieved when they saw media reports that he was still alive.