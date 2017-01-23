SA still facing drought

Generic image.

The South African Weather Service says that starting from Monday afternoon, there will be rain in Gauteng until around Thursday.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Water and Sanitation Department says although rainfall in the past few months has assisted in filling up dams, South Africa remains in a drought situation and water restrictions across the country will continue.Last Monday’s records show that national dam levels increased by 2.1% to 52.8% compared to the same period last year when levels were at 50.7%.In Gauteng, dam levels went up by 0.3% to 87.1%.Officials are currently gathering data on dam levels across the country since the last count a week ago.The Vaal River system which consists of 14 dams and mainly services the Gauteng province increased by 3.2% to 61.7% last week.