Malema takes aim at Public Protector

Julius Malema.

“From today we must stop calling Busi public protector‚ we must call her State Protector.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Monday fired a barrage of criticism at South Africa’s Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ despite his party approving her appointment last year.“We are playing the role of the public protector better than Busi Mkhwebane‚” he told a news conference in Johannesburg.Challenging whether she was upholding the independence of the office‚ the outspoken opposition politician charged: “There is nothing Busi Mkhwebane will do to protect the public purse or the people of South Africa.. The Public Protector is following in the footsteps of SABC. From public broadcaster to state broadcaster.