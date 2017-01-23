Cop shot in face during stop-and-search in Roodepoort

A Johannesburg Metro Police officer is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the head during a stop-and-search.

NATIONAL NEWS - A Johannesburg Metro Police officer is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the head during a stop-and-search.The JMPD officer pulled a vehicle over in Roodepoort on Sunday night.When the officers approached the passenger in the vehicle on Randfontein Road, the man opened fire.JMPD spokesperson Edna Mamonyane says that the officer is in a serious but stable condition.