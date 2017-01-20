Speedster loses day’s work after being nailed

Generic image.

Myburgh said motorists should know that if they were caught driving more than 30km/h above the limit in a 60km/h or 80km/h zone, it was grounds for immediate arrest.

NATIONAL NEWS - A KwaZakhele resident thought being late for work would justify his excessive speeding, after he was caught doing 173km/h in a 120km/h zone on the R75 behind Despatch yesterday morning.Ironically, the man missed the entire day of work as he was detained for a few hours at the Despatch police station yesterday morning until his attorney secured his release for R500 in the afternoon.He will appear in the Uitenhage Traffic Court tomorrow on a charge of excessive speeding.He cannot be named until he has appeared in court.Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department assistant superintendent Brian Myburgh said the man’s Audi A4 1.8T was clocked at 7.45am on a dashboard camera doing 173km/h.“He was caught on a dashcam by two officers driving in an unmarked traffic vehicle.“The man came flying by the officers on the [R75] road behind Despatch.”