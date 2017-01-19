Translate to: 

Woman in cage on bakkie explains

Woman in cage on bakkie explains
A pregnant woman photographed in a cage strapped to the back of a bakkie said she was fine being confined in a sheep pen as it was extremely hot that day.
NATIONAL NEWS - A pregnant woman photographed in a cage strapped to the back of a bakkie said she was fine being confined in a sheep pen as it was extremely hot that day.

A photograph of the white Isuzu bakkie with Eastern Cape registration plates caused outrage when it was shared on social media on Thursday morning.

The picture of Linda Senekal, 27, of Zuurfontein, was taken on Tuesday. She caught a lift with Cradock farmer Johan Erasmus, 41, who admitted to driving the bakkie.

Speaking to HeraldLIVE just hours after the social media storm, Senekal – who is four months pregnant – said she needed a lift to a nearby clinic and asked Erasmus to drive her there.

“I didn’t want to sit in the front of the bakkie because it was hot. I also didn’t want to get hurt so I sat in the cage rather than anywhere else.”

Senekal said it was normal for people getting a lift to sit in the back of the bakkie.

“Everyone who hitches a ride usually sits on the back … so it didn’t seem strange to also sit in the cage,” she said.

Earlier, Erasmus said he did not understand what he did wrong.
 
15:22 (GMT+2), Thu, 19 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...
Passengers
Passengers
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 100%
No
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Grapjas1000
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 44.
Itravelled
I'm a 69 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 54 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up