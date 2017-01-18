N2 open, Hessequa fires still raging

The N2 close to the Stilbaai turnoff. Photo: Supplied.

NATIONAL NEWS - The N2 between Albertinia and Stilbaai has been reopened, but devastating fires are still raging through the Hessequa area.

Eden District Municipality firefighters, the Fire Bridgade from Hessequa Municipality, Mossel Bay Municipality, George Municipality, Working on Fire and CapeNature are currently working tirelessly to fight fires in order to protect communities, infrastructure and agricultural land.

More than 100 Firefighters are currently deployed.