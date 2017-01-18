Murder, rape charges against 3 Blochliger accused dropped

Franziska Blochliger. Image: twitter.com

Earlier on Wednesday another co-accused Howard Oliver was denied bail in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

NATIONAL NEWS - Murder and rape charges against three of the accused in the Franziska Blochliger case have been dropped.Jonathan Jonas, Jerome Moses, Daniel Easter will now only face charges relating to theft and being in possession of stolen goods.The 16-year-old girl’s body was discovered shortly after she went missing while jogging in Tokai Forest in March 2015.