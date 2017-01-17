Vreemde gedierte in Vaalrivier gewaar

'n Omstander het gesê dat dit gelyk het of die gedierte iets gevang het.

Die eerste waarneming was net so na 16:00 aan die oorkant van die rivier by Edge of the Vaal waar die gedierte volgens inligting tussen die bome in die water in geseil het.

Volgens mense wat in die omgewing was, het die dier tande en is groter as ‘n krokodil. Een omstander het gesê dit is “definitief ‘n krokodil”.

Ander sê weer dit is ‘n reuse-waterlikkewaan. Foto’s is geneem maar mens kan nie duidelik op die foto sien wat dit was nie.

NASIONALE NUUS - ‘n Vreemde gedierte is Maandag 16 Januarie in die Vaalrivier deur verskeie mense waargeneem.