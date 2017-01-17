Check your licence disc expiry date

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Western Cape motorists are advised that renewal notices for motor vehicle licences will not be sent via the South African Post Office.

The National Department of Transport (NDOT) is in the process of transferring the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). eNaTIS is currently managed centrally at NDOT, including the issuing of motor vehicle licence renewal notices.

This transition will directly affect the thousands of motorists in the province who are required to renew their license discs by 31 January.

Motorists are urged to be proactive by checking their licence disc expiry date and ensuring that they apply in time to avoid penalties.

The Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works will do all that they can to assist motorists during this period.

Affected motorists can visit their local registering authority with their South African identity document and proof of physical address.

